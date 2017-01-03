Rehoboth bar owner facing DUI after...

A local bar owner is facing charges after leading police on a high-speed chase from Ocean City, Md., to Dagsboro Dec. 30. Rehoboth Beach resident Timothy J. Drabic, 54, who co-owns the Double L Bar in Rehoboth, is facing DUI and other charges related to the incident, police said. The incident began on Coastal Highway in Ocean City about 4:30 a.m., when a black SUV driven by Drabic was seen driving northbound in the southbound lane, reportedly at speeds up to 100 mph.

