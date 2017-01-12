OCVFC Elects Officers
The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company recently held their annual elections, selecting several new officers in various leadership positions. For 2017, David Cropper has been elected to serve as Fire Chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|125
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Photo by Chris Parypa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|vape_Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC