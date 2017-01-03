OC's Tax Differential Request Rejected Again; City Likely To Consider Legal Options
On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners voted 6-1, with Commissioner Joe Mitrecic opposed, to continue the longtime practice of providing Ocean City, and the county's other municipalities, with an unrestricted grant in the coming fiscal year. The decision came in spite of the Town of Ocean City's repeated requests for a tax differential, or a tax setoff, to make up for the duplication of services that occurs between the jurisdictions.
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|125
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa.
|Sep '16
|Yeehawz
|2
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
