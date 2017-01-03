OC's Tax Differential Request Rejected Again; City Likely To Consider Legal Options

On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners voted 6-1, with Commissioner Joe Mitrecic opposed, to continue the longtime practice of providing Ocean City, and the county's other municipalities, with an unrestricted grant in the coming fiscal year. The decision came in spite of the Town of Ocean City's repeated requests for a tax differential, or a tax setoff, to make up for the duplication of services that occurs between the jurisdictions.

