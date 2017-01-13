OC's Career Firefighter/Paramedics As...

OC's Career Firefighter/Paramedics Association provided winter coats to warm children's hearts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: WMDT

Ocean City Career Firefighters provided brand-new winter coats to over 40 children in the area in partnership with Operation Warm. They participated in this event for the past three years and have delivered nearly 150 coats to children across Worcester County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 125
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
News Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rubio s Foam Partays 3
News Photo by Chris Parypa (Jul '16) Jul '16 vape_Dude 1
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,104,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC