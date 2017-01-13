OC's Career Firefighter/Paramedics Association provided winter coats to warm children's hearts
Ocean City Career Firefighters provided brand-new winter coats to over 40 children in the area in partnership with Operation Warm. They participated in this event for the past three years and have delivered nearly 150 coats to children across Worcester County.
