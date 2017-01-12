Ocean City, Company Reach Compromise ...

Ocean City, Company Reach Compromise To Keep Cell Towers Out Of Residential Districts

After an apparent compromise that will prevent dozens of cell phone towers, some as tall as 38 feet, in many residential areas throughout the town, resort officials this week unanimously approved a franchise agreement to allow for the installation of a network of towers expected to expand bandwidth and improve service in Ocean City. As far back as 2015, private sector company Crown Castle announced a proposal to install as many as 90 Distributed Antenna Systems , essentially cell phone towers, at locations throughout Ocean City including many of the resort's residential neighborhoods.

