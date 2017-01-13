Ocean City Approves Inlet Parking Lot...

Ocean City Approves Inlet Parking Lot Changes To Address Congestion...

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

A clearly divided Mayor and Council this week approved reducing the grace period for free parking at the Inlet parking lot from the current 30 minutes to 20 minutes in the interest of reducing congestion times at the popular parking area. During last week's Transportation Committee meeting, officials voted to adjust the paid parking structure at the Inlet lot to 20-minute increments in an effort to reduce the need for coin change and keep the line of vehicles attempting to leave the lot at certain busy times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 125
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
News Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rubio s Foam Partays 3
News Photo by Chris Parypa (Jul '16) Jul '16 vape_Dude 1
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC