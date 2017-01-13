Ocean City Approves Inlet Parking Lot Changes To Address Congestion...

A clearly divided Mayor and Council this week approved reducing the grace period for free parking at the Inlet parking lot from the current 30 minutes to 20 minutes in the interest of reducing congestion times at the popular parking area. During last week's Transportation Committee meeting, officials voted to adjust the paid parking structure at the Inlet lot to 20-minute increments in an effort to reduce the need for coin change and keep the line of vehicles attempting to leave the lot at certain busy times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.