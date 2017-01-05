OC Fire Captain Retires, Takes Post I...

OC Fire Captain Retires, Takes Post In Florida

Ocean City Fire Department Captain Trevor Steedman has retired from his position after serving the resort for nearly three decades to become the new fire chief in Palm Beach Shores, Fla. Steedman began his career in the fire service in 1987 as a cadet firefighter in Ocean City.

