OC Boardwalk Re-Decking Okayed After Survey Finds Many New Boards Needed

Ocean City's Boardwalk will be getting a re-decking this winter and spring after resort officials approved a low bid for the replacement of many worn and potentially dangerous boards. At Tuesday's meeting, Public Works Director Hal Adkins presented a proposal to replace hundreds of boards along the entire length of the Boardwalk that have begun to show their age since the last major re-decking project was completed in 2011.

