New Ocean City Hotel Opening Summer 2018

There are officially plans in place to transform the empty concrete lot near the Route 50 Bridge in Ocean City, M.D. An eight story hotel, with 131 rooms, will be built where the former George B. Cropper Concrete Plant was - at the end of the Route 50 Bridge. Keith Fisher, Principal of Fisher Architecture, says that the company is currently getting permits and plans to break ground early this spring.

