Maryland delegate convicted of driving while impaired
Del. Richard K. Impallaria was convicted last week of driving while impaired in Worcester County Circuit Court, according to court records. Impallaria, a Republican who represents parts of Baltimore and Harford counties, is scheduled for sentencing on March 10, according to online court records.
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|125
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
