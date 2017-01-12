Maryland Coast Dispatch
Members of Ocean City's Green Team met with a local exterior construction company this week to discuss potential solutions to pollution caused by Exterior Insulating Finishing Systems . In a committee meeting Wednesday, Gail Blazer, environmental engineer for the town, addressed issues regarding the manner in which exterior insulation is applied and its impacts on the environment.
