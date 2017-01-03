Man leads police on high speed chase in Worcester and Wicomico counties
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says a man fleeing a traffic stop led deputies on a 35 mile pursuit before crashing his car into a median on Route 50. Glenn Allen Carmean, 47, of Salisbury, was seen by a Worcester County Sheriff's deputy on New Year's Day in the area of U.S. Route 50 and Md. Route 589.
Read more at WMDT.
