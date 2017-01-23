Locals plan to march in response to t...

Locals plan to march in response to the Women's March

Friday Jan 20 Read more: WMDT

Tomorrow morning, thousands of women and others will march in the nation's capitol to stand up for women's rights, civil rights and human rights for the Women's March on Washington. Although, the nation's capitol isn't the only place where people are gathering, it's happening all over the country and the world with over 673 marches happening around the globe.

