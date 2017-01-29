Living in a horror film: How Trump could make a deadly flesh-eating bacteria spread, again
By nominating fossil fuel-fanatics and climate deniers to his cabinet, signaling U.S. abandonment of the Paris climate accord, cutting NASA climate research and planning to gut the EPA, President Donald Trump has made it clear that federal action to fight climate change is a thing of the past - and that he's willing to erode any gains that have been made. What could that mean? For starters, the goal to keep a global temperature rise this century well below 2A Celsius is now endangered, since the United States - the world's second biggest greenhouse gas emitter behind China - is responsible for more than 15 percent of the world's emissions.
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Jan 21
|lostNva
|126
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Photo by Chris Parypa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|vape_Dude
|1
