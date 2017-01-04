High Bid Delays Median Project Beyond...

High Bid Delays Median Project Beyond Summer Season

The Ocean City Mayor and Council learned this week the median fence for a section of Coastal Highway will not be completed before summer as originally planned after the lone bid for the project came in higher than anticipated. Last year, the Mayor and Council approved the implementation of a dune-style median fence down the center of Coastal Highway from Route 90 to the Convention Center as part of a continued effort by the State Highway Administration to improve pedestrian safety along the corridor.

