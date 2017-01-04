High Bid Delays Median Project Beyond Summer Season
The Ocean City Mayor and Council learned this week the median fence for a section of Coastal Highway will not be completed before summer as originally planned after the lone bid for the project came in higher than anticipated. Last year, the Mayor and Council approved the implementation of a dune-style median fence down the center of Coastal Highway from Route 90 to the Convention Center as part of a continued effort by the State Highway Administration to improve pedestrian safety along the corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|125
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC