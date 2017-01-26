First-Degree Burglary Charge For Downtown Break-In

A Delaware man faces first-degree assault and other serious charges this week after allegedly breaking into a downtown residence and swiping big screen televisions and other items. Around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department officer on patrol in the area of Caroline Street and the Boardwalk was approached by a male who advised his jacket had been stolen and he believed it was located at the Virgina Lee apartments on 10th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.