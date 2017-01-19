Feda s Previous Concerns Not Enough To Derail Thin Blue Line Effort
The town intends to move forward with the painting of a "thin blue line" along a section of 65th Street in support of the resort's police department, despite an apparent pushback from federal officials on similar efforts in neighboring coastal communities in New Jersey. In December, the Mayor and Council approved a measure that began at the police commission level to paint a "thin blue line" in support of law enforcement on the section of 65th Street between Coastal Highway and the Public Safety Building, which houses the Ocean City Police Department headquarters.
