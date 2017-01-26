Driver of Rented Pontoon Boat Charged in Connection With Deadly 2016 Accident

Less than a week after the owner of a boat rental company was charged in connection with a deadly accident that happened near Ocean City last summer, the driver of the boat has also been charged. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says a criminal summons was issued for 26-year-old Dustin Healey of Freehold, N.J., after a Worcester County District Court commissioner found probable cause for charging him with negligent operation.

