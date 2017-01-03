Couple Begins 40th Year As Working Actors
William and Sue Wills, parents of Broadway performer Jennifer Hope Wills proudly announce two milestones: their personal achievement of 40 years as working actors and their recent project - Presidents and Their First Ladies - starting its third decade of bringing American Presidents and their wives to life before audiences all over the United States. The Wills, who like to refer to themselves as "actorepenours" because they have always generated their own opportunities for work, began their long-lasting career in the early 1978 when they created Parker Productions, Inc. in their then home town of Ocean City, MD.
