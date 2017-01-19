Bottle, Knife Threat Results In First-Degree Assault Charge

A local woman faces first-degree assault and other serious charges this week after allegedly first bashing her ex-boyfriend over the head with a liquor bottle before threatening to kill him with a knife while he was still dazed. Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Philadelphia Avenue in the area of 12th Street for a reported assault that had already occurred.

