Beach Replenishment Patriarch Honored

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Dispatch

Ocean City officials last week honored beach replenishment patriarch Colonel James W. Peck, who brought the idea to the resort when it was struggling with beach erosion decades ago. Pictured above is a recent beach replenishment scene decades after Peck's idea changes Ocean City history.

