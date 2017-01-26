Baltimore Co. Man Sentenced for Deadly Ocean City Fight
The Baltimore County man accused of beating someone to death in Ocean City last summer will spend six years behind bars. Twenty-one-year-old Darren Beattie of Sparrows Point, Md., was sentenced to 10 years with all but six suspended after a felony manslaughter conviction .
