Arrest Made In Last Summer's OC Bank Armed Robbery
Ocean City Police Department detectives last week arrested an Ocean City man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a north-end bank after DNA connected him to the August incident. Around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2016, a suspect entered the Bank of Ocean City branch at 122nd Street and demanded money, threatening two employees at gunpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Jan 21
|lostNva
|126
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Photo by Chris Parypa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|vape_Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC