Arrest Made In Last Summer's OC Bank Armed Robbery

Ocean City Police Department detectives last week arrested an Ocean City man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a north-end bank after DNA connected him to the August incident. Around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2016, a suspect entered the Bank of Ocean City branch at 122nd Street and demanded money, threatening two employees at gunpoint.

