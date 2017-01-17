Allegations of investment fraud against Joseph Carlini
47 ABC looked into these accusations and spoke with a number of people who worked closely with Joseph Carlini in relation to two local restaurants, Fat Fish in West Ocean City and Fat Fish Grill in Salisbury. "He preys on people's greed," Joe Boncore is the former Head Chef of the Fat Fish restaurant in West Ocean City, Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Sat
|lostNva
|126
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Photo by Chris Parypa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|vape_Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC