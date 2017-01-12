A snow-covered Coastal Highway is pictured in Ocean City on Sunday. Photo by Chris Parypa
With 10-plus inches of snow falling on the resort last weekend, it took mid-week warming temperatures and a steady rain to truly clear Coastal Highway, leading the State Highway Administration this week to acknowledged it dropped the ball somewhat in Ocean City. Last Saturday's storm dumped nearly a foot of snow on the area, essentially crippling the flow of traffic in the resort area unaccustomed to so much of the white stuff in a single event.
