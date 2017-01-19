A rendering of the project is shown from the Route 50 Bridge. Rendering by Fisher Architecture
Resort planners Wednesday approved the site plan for a vast hotel and restaurant complex on the site of the former Cropper concrete plant just north of the Route 50 Bridge. Last July, the Mayor and Council approved a zoning map amendment for the roughly four-acre property, allowing the development of a vast, mixed-use hotel and restaurant complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|125
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Photo by Chris Parypa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|vape_Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC