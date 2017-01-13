Ocean City area native Emmi Shockley has partnered with aspiring and professional actors to debut a new short film, "We Regret to Inform You," which will show at the Cannes Film Festival later this year. Shockley, writer and director of the film, said the opportunity is part of a highly selective two-week training program in France, which she and crew member Nevin Kelly-Fair will attend.

