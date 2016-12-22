Worcester Looking To Relax Route 50 Design Requirements; Goal To Not Stifle Commercial Projects

With Worcester considering relaxing design standards for new commercial development along the Route 50 corridor, resort officials this week urged striking a balance between maintaining the Lower Eastern Shore architectural style while encouraging new businesses. During his quarterly report to the Mayor and Council on Tuesday, County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said the county was on the verge of holding a public hearing on proposed changes in the design standards on new development along the gateway to Ocean City.

