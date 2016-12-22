When Two Doctors Served OC Before Hospital
In the years before Atlantic General Hospital opened in Berlin, the nearest hospital was 30 miles away in Salisbury. The 10th Street Medical Center of Dr. Francis J. Townsend, right, and Dr. Hunter R. Mann, Jr., left, provided emergency medical care to both locals and tourists in Ocean City.
