Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann a " December 16, 2016
The Delmarva Hotel was located on the west side of Baltimore Avenue between North Division and 1st streets. Originally known as The New Avalon, the hotel had been pieced together by its owner, Josephine Hastings, by combining cottages on either side of her boarding house in the early 1900s.
