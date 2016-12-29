Town Offering Free NYE Rides

The Town of Ocean City's Transportation Department will offer free bus service from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. On Dec. 31, bus services will run every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every 10 minutes from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. Buses on New Year's Day will also run every 20 minutes from 4 a.m. until 7 a.m., at which time they will resume a normal winter service schedule of every 40 minutes. The Coastal Highway Bus Route goes from South Division Street at the station between Philadelphia and Baltimore avenues to the north-end station at 145th Street near the Delaware line with stops every two blocks.

