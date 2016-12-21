Thin Blue Line to Soon Appear on Ocea...

Thin Blue Line to Soon Appear on Ocean City Street

Wednesday Dec 28

The Ocean City Council has signed off on a proposal to paint a thin blue line down the center of 65th Street in front of the police department. The concept originated in New Jersey where several towns have painted their streets with similar lines.

