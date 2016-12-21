Thin Blue Line to Soon Appear on Ocean City Street
The Ocean City Council has signed off on a proposal to paint a thin blue line down the center of 65th Street in front of the police department. The concept originated in New Jersey where several towns have painted their streets with similar lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|125
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa.
|Sep '16
|Yeehawz
|2
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC