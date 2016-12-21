Police Investigate Thefts From Cars in Worcester County
According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday evening officers searched a suspect's West Ocean City home and found several dozen ladies purses and wallets without any identification that they said had been taken from unlocked vehicles. The thefts have occurred in West Ocean City, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Glen Riddle and the Berlin Walmart area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Oce...
|51 min
|Zoey
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 17
|Ghostbusters
|123
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa.
|Sep '16
|Yeehawz
|2
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC