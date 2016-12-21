Police Investigate Thefts From Cars i...

Police Investigate Thefts From Cars in Worcester County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday evening officers searched a suspect's West Ocean City home and found several dozen ladies purses and wallets without any identification that they said had been taken from unlocked vehicles. The thefts have occurred in West Ocean City, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Glen Riddle and the Berlin Walmart area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Oce... 51 min Zoey 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Dec 17 Ghostbusters 123
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ... Dec 14 Andre 1
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa. Sep '16 Yeehawz 2
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,410 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC