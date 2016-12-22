Ocean Pines Department Of Recreation ...

Ocean Pines Department Of Recreation And Parks Holds Annual a oeBreakfast With Santaa

Thursday Dec 22

The Ocean Pines Department of Recreation & Parks held its annual "Breakfast With Santa" earlier this month and, as is customary over the years, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City cooked the fare.

