Ocean City Police bust illegal gun sale

Friday Dec 16 Read more: WMDT

Ocean City Police say they arrested four suspects on Tuesday night after undercover detectives arranged a meeting with a man selling a gun illegally. An investigation by OCPD and the Worcester County Sheriff's Criminal Enforcement Team stemming from a stolen revolver led detectives to initiate a meeting with Bennett T. McNeil III, 26, of Ocean City by posing as interested gun buyers.

