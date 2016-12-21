Ocean City Police bust illegal gun sale
Ocean City Police say they arrested four suspects on Tuesday night after undercover detectives arranged a meeting with a man selling a gun illegally. An investigation by OCPD and the Worcester County Sheriff's Criminal Enforcement Team stemming from a stolen revolver led detectives to initiate a meeting with Bennett T. McNeil III, 26, of Ocean City by posing as interested gun buyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 17
|Ghostbusters
|123
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa.
|Sep '16
|Yeehawz
|2
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Jul '16
|Lou Martino
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC