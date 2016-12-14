Ocean City Exploring - Pay By Plate' ...

Ocean City Exploring - Pay By Plate' Parking System Over Current - Pay And Display'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Dispatch

Ocean City's transportation committee is considering recommendations to upgrade or replace existing payment methods at the Inlet, along streets and in public parking lots. At Tuesday's meeting, Public Works Deputy Director John VanFossen presented members with options that could replace faulty equipment, expedite the payment process and allow police to affectively enforce parking rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Oce... 49 min Zoey 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Dec 17 Ghostbusters 123
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ... Dec 14 Andre 1
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa. Sep '16 Yeehawz 2
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,193

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC