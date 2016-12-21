OC Hotel Project's Layout Changes Approved But With Concerns
Developers of a vast hotel and restaurant complex on the former Cropper Concrete property presented a revised concept plan this week that changes the configuration of the hotel along the bayside, causing heartburn for at least one resort planner on the impact on the view of the downtown area. In July, the Mayor and Council approved a zoning map amendment for the roughly four-acre Cropper Concrete property just north of the Route 50 Bridge and the main entrance to the resort, allowing for the development of a vast mixed-use hotel and restaurant complex.
