OC Hotel Project's Layout Changes App...

OC Hotel Project's Layout Changes Approved But With Concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Dispatch

Developers of a vast hotel and restaurant complex on the former Cropper Concrete property presented a revised concept plan this week that changes the configuration of the hotel along the bayside, causing heartburn for at least one resort planner on the impact on the view of the downtown area. In July, the Mayor and Council approved a zoning map amendment for the roughly four-acre Cropper Concrete property just north of the Route 50 Bridge and the main entrance to the resort, allowing for the development of a vast mixed-use hotel and restaurant complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Oce... 48 min Zoey 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Dec 17 Ghostbusters 123
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ... Dec 14 Andre 1
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa. Sep '16 Yeehawz 2
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,169

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC