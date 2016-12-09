Maryland prosecutor found guilty in indecenta
State's Attorney Ellis Rollins was found guilty of indecent exposure on Wednesday, June 22, not guilty on June 21 Cecil prosecutor found guilty in indecent exposure case State's Attorney Ellis Rollins was found guilty of indecent exposure on Wednesday, June 22, not guilty on June 21 Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.delmarvanow.com/story/news/local/maryland/2016/12/09/cecil-prosecutor-found-guilty-indecent-exposure-case/95217034/ Cecil County State's Attorney Ellis Rollins III was found guilty of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct on Friday after he was accused of engaging in several lewd acts in public in Ocean City this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Oce...
|47 min
|Zoey
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 17
|Ghostbusters
|123
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa.
|Sep '16
|Yeehawz
|2
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC