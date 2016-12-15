Maryland Coast Dispatch

An Ocean City man, arrested last March on first-degree assault and other charges after threatening his nephew with a knife, pleaded guilty this week to resisting arrest and was sentenced to three years, all but one of which was suspended. Around 11:15 p.m. last March 12, an Ocean City Police Department officer on patrol in the area of Washington Lane and 4th Street observed two individuals yelling at each other as if there was going to be a fight.

