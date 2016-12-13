Light Up Downtown' Campaign Leads To ...

Light Up Downtown' Campaign Leads To Six New Holiday Displays

Tuesday Dec 13

Nearly five years after starting a campaign to reintroduce light displays in south Ocean City, the Downtown Association has purchased six new structures for this year's holiday season. Kevin Gibbs, chair of the association's "Light Up Downtown" program, said the campaign raised more than $25,000 for the displays and recruited the help of the Ocean City Development Corporation , community members and the support of the Mayor and Council to carry out the initiative.

