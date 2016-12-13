Light Up Downtown' Campaign Leads To Six New Holiday Displays
Nearly five years after starting a campaign to reintroduce light displays in south Ocean City, the Downtown Association has purchased six new structures for this year's holiday season. Kevin Gibbs, chair of the association's "Light Up Downtown" program, said the campaign raised more than $25,000 for the displays and recruited the help of the Ocean City Development Corporation , community members and the support of the Mayor and Council to carry out the initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Oce...
|47 min
|Zoey
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 17
|Ghostbusters
|123
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa.
|Sep '16
|Yeehawz
|2
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC