Illegal Gun Sale Probe Leads to Four Arrests in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY , Md.- Ocean City police say an investigation into an illegal gun sale resulted in the arrest of four suspects charged with various weapon and drug violations. Police said that on Tuesday, departmental detectives, along with the Worcester County Sheriff's Criminal Enforcement Team, initiated an investigation into Bennett T. McNeil III , 26, of Ocean City, in reference to the illegal sale of a stolen .22 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 17
|Ghostbusters
|123
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa.
|Sep '16
|Yeehawz
|2
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Jul '16
|Lou Martino
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC