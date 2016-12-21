Illegal Gun Sale Probe Leads to Four Arrests in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY , Md.- Ocean City police say an investigation into an illegal gun sale resulted in the arrest of four suspects charged with various weapon and drug violations. Police said that on Tuesday, departmental detectives, along with the Worcester County Sheriff's Criminal Enforcement Team, initiated an investigation into Bennett T. McNeil III , 26, of Ocean City, in reference to the illegal sale of a stolen .22 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver.

