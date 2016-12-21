How Would Washington, D.C., Be Evacuated if a Disaster Occurs During Inauguration?
As the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration nears, Washington, D.C., officials are likely finalizing the city's evacuation plan to be used in emergencies. Yue Liu, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's College of Engineering & Applied Science, was key in developing the D.C. area's official evacuation plan implemented for the 2009 presidential inauguration of Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Oce...
|46 min
|Zoey
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 17
|Ghostbusters
|123
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa.
|Sep '16
|Yeehawz
|2
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC