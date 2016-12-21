How Would Washington, D.C., Be Evacuated if a Disaster Occurs During Inauguration?

As the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration nears, Washington, D.C., officials are likely finalizing the city's evacuation plan to be used in emergencies. Yue Liu, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's College of Engineering & Applied Science, was key in developing the D.C. area's official evacuation plan implemented for the 2009 presidential inauguration of Barack Obama.

