High Speed Pursuit Leads to Arrest in Delaware
At approximately 4:30 am on December 30, 2016, authorities say a black SUV was seen traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland. Police say the SUV was reportedly driving at speeds up to 100 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|125
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC