Fundraiser aims to help family of local fifth-grader

When a routine eye exam Nov. 3 led to the discovery of a golf-ball-sized tumor, the life of a local fifth-grader and his family was immediately and drastically turned upside down. A student at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View, Joseph Townsend was in surgery at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore within 24 hours after the exam, which had shown a swollen optic nerve, as well as the tumor.

