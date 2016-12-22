Finding Common Ground On Ocean Floor
A couple of weeks ago, with an abundance of good faith, the National Aquarium submitted a proposal to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to consider establishing a national marine sanctuary in the Baltimore Canyon, 70 miles off Ocean City's shores. A mile beneath the surface, the Canyon is home to ancient deep-sea corals and cold methane seeps, which support a rich food web that's irresistible to migrating sportfish and billfish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|125
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa.
|Sep '16
|Yeehawz
|2
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC