Finding Common Ground On Ocean Floor

Thursday Dec 22

A couple of weeks ago, with an abundance of good faith, the National Aquarium submitted a proposal to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to consider establishing a national marine sanctuary in the Baltimore Canyon, 70 miles off Ocean City's shores. A mile beneath the surface, the Canyon is home to ancient deep-sea corals and cold methane seeps, which support a rich food web that's irresistible to migrating sportfish and billfish.

