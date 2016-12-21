Cecil County State's Attorney Rollins Convicted on 2 Counts in...
Cecil County State's Attorney Edward D.E "Ellis" Rollins III was convicted of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct on Friday 12/9/16 in Worcester County Circuit Court, stemming from nudity and sex acts observed while he was at an Ocean City hotel during a taxpayer-financed visit to a state legal conference. But the next steps in the legal process-and whether, or for how long, Rollins can hang on to his job- are unclear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Oce...
|48 min
|Zoey
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 17
|Ghostbusters
|123
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa.
|Sep '16
|Yeehawz
|2
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC