Cecil County State's Attorney Rollins Convicted on 2 Counts in...

Monday Dec 12

Cecil County State's Attorney Edward D.E "Ellis" Rollins III was convicted of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct on Friday 12/9/16 in Worcester County Circuit Court, stemming from nudity and sex acts observed while he was at an Ocean City hotel during a taxpayer-financed visit to a state legal conference. But the next steps in the legal process-and whether, or for how long, Rollins can hang on to his job- are unclear.

