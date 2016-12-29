Assessment Shows - Modest Increase' In Worcester Property Values
The state Department of Assessment and Taxation this week announced the reassessment of one-third of the residential and commercial properties across Maryland, including parts of Worcester and Wicomico, showed their largest increases in value since the 2008 real estate collapse. Each year, SDAT officials assess the property values of one-third of the residential and commercial properties across the state on a rotating basis in order to determine their assessed values.
