A white marlin is pictured offshore i...

A white marlin is pictured offshore in September. Photo by Nick Denny

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Dispatch

After backlash from local, state and federal leaders opposing the proposed designation of the Baltimore Canyon as an Urban National Marine Sanctuary, National Aquarium officials late last week responded with a commentary outlining a willingness to compromise on the proposal or even withdraw it altogether. In October, National Aquarium officials announced they were seeking an Urban National Marine Sanctuary designation for the Baltimore Canyon, a vast 28-mile long and five-mile wide submarine canyon off the coast of Ocean City that lies at the center of the resort's multi-million fishing industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Oce... 53 min Zoey 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Dec 17 Ghostbusters 123
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ... Dec 14 Andre 1
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
Sherri Beans of Lititz,Pa. Sep '16 Yeehawz 2
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,410 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC