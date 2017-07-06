Terrified cows run for their lives as Florida man leads deputies on chase through cattle field
On Wednesday, July 5, 2017, the Ocala Police Department requested a Marion County Sheriff's Office K9 in reference to a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driven by defendant Gregory Walker.
