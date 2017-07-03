Florida Teen Dies When ATV Crashes Into Trees
The Ocala Star-Banner reports the crash happened Saturday when 17-year-old Sean Stokes riding on a hard-top dirt road. The Florida Highway Patrol says the boy was not wearing a helmet when his 2004 ATV Yamaha Raptor veered off the road and onto the shoulder before crashing into a group of trees.
